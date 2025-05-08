TN Class 12 board exam results out: 95.03% pass rate; check your scores here

CHENNAI: As the Tamil Nadu’s class 12 board examination results were declared on Thursday, the overall pass percentage this year was 95.03%, which is 0.47% higher than last year.

Releasing the results, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said of the total 7,92,494 students, who had appeared for the class 12 board exams, as many as 7,53,142 have secured pass marks, which is 95.03 pass percentage.

He further said that Ariyalur district stood first by securing 98.82 pass percentage followed by Erode, which has got 97.98% overall pass percentage.

Similarly, the minister said once again Ariyalur is on the top of the table by securing 98.32 overall pass percentage in government and government aided schools.

With regard to the subject wise, he said in Science subjects, the overall pass percentage was 96.99% while Commerce group students secured 92.68%.

He said a total of 9,536 students have secured a centum in Computer Science, which is highest among other subjects. The Chemistry subject stood second with a total of 3,181 students having secured centum while in Mathematics, as many as 3,022 candidates have secured centum marks.

Students can view their results at https://results.digilocker.gov.in and www.tnresults.nic.in. Results will also be sent via SMS to the registered mobile number.