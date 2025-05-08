CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded 95.03 pass percentage for the Class XII board exams this year, which is 0.47% higher than last year's 94.56%.

Releasing the results, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said Ariyalur district secured the highest pass percentage of 98.82, followed by Erode with 97.98%. However, with 94.44 pass percentage, Chennai figured low on ranking at the 23rd position.

Of the 7,513 higher secondary schools, he said as many as 2,638 private schools and 436 government schools have secured 100% pass percentage.

The minister said of the 7,92,494 students who took the exams, as many as 7,53,142, or 95.03%, have passed. He further said the overall pass percentage of girls is 96.70%, which is 3.55% higher than boys, who have secured 93.16 pass percentage.

The overall pass percentage of the Science stream was 96.99 while Commerce group students secured 92.68%.

He said a total of 9,536 students have secured a centum in Computer Science, which is the highest among other subjects. Chemistry came second, with a total of 3,181 students securing centum while in Mathematics, 3,022 candidates got centum marks.

According to the minister, a total of 26,887 students from private institutions and 2,853 government school candidates have secured centum marks at least in one subject.

The minister said once again Ariyalur is on the top of the table by securing 98.32 overall pass percentage in government schools followed by Erode, which has got 96.88%.

Apart from the general category, of the total 16,906 private candidates, who appeared for the exam, as many as 5,500 cleared it. Likewise, of the total 8,019 differently abled students, 7,466 candidates have passed.

The minister said that the students can get the statement of marks either from their respective headmasters of the schools or could be downloaded at www.dge.tn.gov.in from May 12 at 11 am. He also said Class XII supplementary exams for students who could not clear the exam will commence from June 25. Students can apply for the supplementary exams through their respective schools from May 14.