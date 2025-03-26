TN Class 12 board exam concludes; results likely to be in May

CHENNAI: The Class 12 board exam for 2024-25 academic year concluded on Tuesday, with 8.21 lakh students having written the final exam this year.

As per the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE), the evaluation of answer sheets for Class 12 will begin on April 4 and continue till April 17. And, the evaluation of Class 11 papers will be from April 19-30.

Tentative dates for announcement of results are May 9 for Class 12, and May 19 for classes 11 and 10.

For the Class 12 exams, which were held in 3,316 centres with 4,800 flying squads, over 8.21 lakh students had registered for the exam, of which more than 4.24 lakh are girls and 3.79 lakh are boys. There were 18,344 private candidates and 145 prison candidates who wrote the exam.

The final paper on Tuesday was physics and economics. Feedback from the students revealed that the question paper was largely easier to answer.

Meanwhile, for Class 11, the board exam will conclude on March 27, with chemistry and accountancy as last papers. As many as 8.18 lakh students have registered for the exam. Subsequently, Class 10 exam is scheduled from March 28 till April 15, with Tamil as the first subject, followed by mathematics on April 7, science on April 11 and social science on April 15.

Meanwhile, Minister of School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi requested students writing classes 10,11 and 12 final exams to use helpline numbers 9498383075 and 9498383076 for complaints, queries and clarification related to the final exam.