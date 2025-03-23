TN CEO to hold discussion with leaders of recognised national, state parties on Monday

CHENNAI: The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Tamil Nadu, Archana Patnaik, will hold a meeting with recognised national and state political parties on Monday at the Secretariat to seek suggestions on election reform.

The meeting is being organised as per the direction of the Election Commission of India (ECI), which has called for suggestions from all national and state political parties by April 30 on any unresolved issues at the level of Electoral Registration Officer (ERO), District Election Officer (DEO), and Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

The aim of the meeting is to engage with political party presidents and senior members to further strengthen the electoral process in line with established laws.

In a recent communication, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar instructed Chief Electoral Officers and their subordinates in all states and Union Territories to maintain regular interactions with political parties. He also emphasised the importance of resolving any suggestions received during these meetings within the existing legal framework and submitting an action-taken report by March 31.