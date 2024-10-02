TN cannot enforce prohibition by itself: Minister Reghupathy

CHENNAI: State law minister S Regupathy on Wednesday said that prohibition in Tamil Nadu would be possible only when a national-level policy to that effect was implemented by the union government.

Regupathy made the comments even while VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, an ally of the ruling DMK, was holding a conference in Kallakurichi today, demanding total prohibition in the country.

Talking to reporters at a hurriedly arranged media interaction at DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam, Regupathy said, "The Tamil Nadu government cannot enforce prohibition by itself. Only if the union government implements a nationwide policy on prohibition can we abolish liquor. Our Chief Minister would be one who accords top priority to such a decision of the union government."

He added that liquor sales could be abolished only if all states work together.

'Governor acting like a politician'

Meanwhile, responding to queries related to Governor RN Ravi's criticism of the upkeep of the Gandhi memorial in the city, Regupathy referred to the speech delivered by the Governor in the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday and said, "He (Ravi) has delivered a spiritual discourse in Raj Bhavan today. The Governor might utter or implement unscientific ideas, it would not sell in Tamil Nadu. This is Dravidian land. The sentiments of all are the same. His expectation would not bear fruition."

Adding that the governor must act as a bridge between the state and union governments, Regupathy said that the incumbent governor was instead acting in every way possible to sever their ties. "The governor is acting like a politician. The Raj Bhavan is functioning like Kamalalayam (BJP state headquarters)," Regupathy criticised.