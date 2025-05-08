TN Cabinet reshuffle: Duraimurugan assigned law portfolio, Regupathy appointed natural resources minister

CHENNAI: In a minor shake up in the state Cabinet, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday changed the portfolio of Duraimurugan, the senior most member of the ministry.

Stalin divested Duraimurugan, who is also the general secretary of DMK, of the resourceful mines and minerals portfolio, which has now been awarded to Minister S Ragupathy. The law portfolio has been allocated to Duraimurugan, who will continue to be the minister of water resources.

An official communique from the state Raj Bhavan confirming the swapping of the portfolios said, “Based on the recommendation of the chief minister, the portfolio of law has been allotted to Duraimurugan, minister for water resources. Further, the portfolio of minerals and mines has been allotted to S Regupathy and he has been designated as minister for Natural resources.”

Thursday’s swapping of portfolios was the second major change in Stalin’s cabinet in less than two weeks. During the last few days of the recently concluded session of the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly, Chief Minister Stalin dropped Senior minister and party deputy general secretary K Ponmudi from the ministry following his undesirable statement made at a political event here recently. Stalin also allowed young and influential minister V Senthil Balaji to step down the position of state electricity Minister following pressure from the Supreme Court, which set an ultimatum for him to either demit the office of Minister or face cancellation of bail in the cash for jobs scam.

With only a year left for the impending assembly polls in May 2026, Chief minister and DMK president Stalin has cracked the whip at even some of his senior party colleagues to swing the political narrative in favour of his party and offset the criticism of the AIADMK led opposition.