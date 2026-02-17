TN Budget Session to conclude on Feb 20 with Thangam Thennarasu’s reply

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Assembly's interim Budget session will continue until February 20, following a decision taken at the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting chaired by Speaker M Appavu.
Earlier on Tuesday, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu presented the State's Interim Budget for the financial year 2026–27 in the Assembly.
Following the completion of both Budget presentations, the Speaker convened a BAC meeting to decide the schedule for further proceedings. It was resolved that the interim Budget session would be held until February 20.
Finance Minister Thennarasu is scheduled to reply to the debate on February 20. His concluding remarks will address concerns and suggestions raised by members during the discussion.