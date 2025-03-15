TN Budget 2025: State Budget a sham, says TVK’s Vijay

CHENNAI: The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Friday launched a scathing attack on both the TN Budget 2025-26 and Union Budget 2025-26, terming it a ‘sham’ and accused the Centre-ruling BJP and the ruling DMK, stating, "Both the DMK and the BJP are working in tandem, forgetting the people of Tamil Nadu."

In a statement, Vijay compared the TN budget announcement to "bestowing degrees with a blank sheet of paper" — a gesture devoid of substance, one that disregards the well-being of the people and discards election commitments.

While acknowledging some proposals in the state's financial statement, such as the establishment of industrial parks in nine new locations and monthly financial assistance to children without parents, Vijay expressed doubts about their actual implementation.

He cautioned that past experience with the DMK had shown that such announcements often remain unfulfilled, likening them to "empty advertising models" that the government frequently resorts to.

The TVK leader also pointed out the government's failure to address pressing issues affecting the common people, including the skyrocketing inflation and the unfulfilled election promises related to gas subsidies, and fuel price reductions.

"What happened to the promise of providing a Rs 100 subsidy on gas cylinders? And why has the reduction in petrol and diesel prices not been fully implemented?" Vijay questioned.

Further, he criticised the government's handling of the Parandur airport project, expressing concern that the expedited construction of the airport might come at the cost of the local farming community's interests.

"The demand for the reinstatement of the old pension scheme for government employees and teachers remains unmet, and there has been no announcement regarding permanent employment, " he noted.

The actor-turned-politician also condemned the DMK government's budget as a mere facade, filled with empty promises that do little to address the real needs of the people.

He further accused the Centre-ruling BJP, saying, "The BJP is the indirect puppet master of the DMK, completely ignored the interests of Tamil Nadu in the Union Budget. This is a confirmation that both the DMK and the BJP are working in tandem, forgetting the people of Tamil Nadu."

"The people will give their resounding verdict in 2026, sending a clear message to this deceptive government," added Vijay.