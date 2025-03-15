TN Budget 2025: DMK fails to fulfil electoral promises, says TN BJP chief Annamalai

CHENNAI: Taking a dig at the ruling DMK government, BJP state president K Annamalai on Friday criticised the TN Budget 2025-26, accusing the DMK administration of exacerbating the state's financial burden while failing to fulfil its electoral promises.

Annamalai highlighted the alarming increase in the state's debt, which now stands at a staggering Rs 9,29,959 crore, deeming it the only tangible outcome of the current government's tenure.

He also expressed concerns over the government's plans for infrastructure projects, particularly accusing the DMK of favouring private companies at the expense of public welfare.

"It is evident that real estate companies aligned with the DMK have already marked their territory in areas where the East Coast Road projects are supposedly being implemented. The DMK appears to be the only government announcing projects designed to benefit private companies using public tax money, " he alleged.

"The Budget presented today has led to an increase in TASMAC's income, a rise in state debt, and a proliferation of wasteful expenses and empty advertisements. Projects benefiting private interests have been unveiled, yet for the fourth consecutive year, the DMK has once again failed to deliver on its promises to the people of Tamil Nadu, leaving them deeply disappointed, " added Annamalai.

A blank paper, says Murugan

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, L Murugan, on Friday strongly condemned the Tamil Nadu government's Budget for the year 2025-26, alleging that it is a mere collection of empty promises and announcements with little substance.

According to Murugan, the DMK government is primarily concerned with exploiting its remaining year in power rather than addressing the genuine welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu.

Describing the budget as a ‘blank paper’, Murugan asserted that the proposals presented were nothing more than superficial declarations, including the establishment of industrial parks, vocational training centres, and other similar initiatives.

The MoS further criticised the state government's handling of employment issues, particularly the claims made by Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu.

Murugan stated that 57,000 government posts had been filled in the last four years and that another 40,000 posts would be filled in the upcoming year.

He also challenged the veracity of these claims, noting that lakhs of educated youth are still waiting to register with employment offices.

The Union Minister also mocked the announcement that the government would reintroduce the scheme to provide laptops to college students.

He pointed out that the DMK government had suspended the scheme, introduced by the previous AIADMK regime for four years, and now, with its term coming to a close, the initiative was being revived.