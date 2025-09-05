TN-Britain deep collaboration on anvil as CM Stalin holds talks with UK Minister

Begin typing your search...

    Stalin emphasised Tamil Nadu’s competitive strengths in electric mobility, renewable energy, IT services, and manufacturing, and invited greater UK participation in these sectors through trade and investment partnerships

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|5 Sept 2025 7:30 AM IST
    Chief Minister MK Stalin during an interaction with UK Minister for the Indo-Pacific Catherine West

    CHENNAI: As part of his high-level visit to the United Kingdom during the ongoing TN Rising Europe drive, Chief Minister MK Stalin met with Catherine West, MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State (Indo-Pacific) at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, to discuss opportunities for deeper Tamil Nadu–UK collaboration across a range of strategic areas.

    The meeting highlighted Tamil Nadu’s growing relevance as a key player in India-UK partnership, not just in economic terms but also in areas such as green economy leadership, education and research, and resilient maritime connectivity.

    Stalin emphasised Tamil Nadu’s competitive strengths in electric mobility, renewable energy, IT services, and manufacturing, and invited greater UK participation in these sectors through trade and investment partnerships.

    Discussions also explored strengthening TN–UK ties in higher education, skilling, and climate cooperation. The Chief Minister underscored Tamil Nadu’s global leadership in green hydrogen, solar, and wind energy, and discussed how the state could serve as a valuable partner in the UK’s climate diplomacy.

    Opportunities for expanding cultural and diaspora linkages, as well as maritime cooperation leveraging Tamil Nadu’s strategic coastal position, were also part of the dialogue. This meeting adds further depth to the Chief Minister’s engagements in the United Kingdom.

    DTNEXT Bureau

