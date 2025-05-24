TN: Boy tries to rescue drowning friend, both die

CHENNAI: Two school students who went for a swim in a stone quarry in Tiruneermalai drowned on Friday.

Police identified the deceased as Dinesh (16) of West Tambaram, a Class 10 student at a private school in East Tambaram and his friend Sivaraj (15), a Class 9 student from the same locality.

On Friday evening, the boys went to the stone quarry, which is about 300 feet deep, in Tiruneermalai for swimming.

According to the police, one of them started to drown and the other tried to rescue him. However, both drowned. The onlookers who noticed the incident tried to rescue the boys but their efforts went in vain. Later, they managed to take out the bodies of the boys after a search.

On information, the Shankar Nagar police visited the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination to Chromepet GH. The police have registered a case and further investigation is on.