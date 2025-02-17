TN board exams: Students found copying, impersonating others will be debarred, warns DGE

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) has categorically warned of strict action against students found indulging in any kind of misconduct while appearing for their board examination, according to a Maalaimalar report.

The public examination for class 10, 11 and 12 students will begin in March and conclude in April. A total of 25,57,354 students are scheduled to appear for board examinations, including 1,214,379 boys, 1,293,434 girls, 48,987 private candidates, and 554 prison inmates.

With the class 12 public examinations scheduled to begin on March 3 of next month, preparations are in full swing by the DGE. Ahead of this, the department has said that strict action will be taken against students who engage in any form of misconduct, such as impersonation or copying.

Accordingly, if a candidate is found with slips of paper or books with answers inside the exam hall, apart from being banned from writing exams for other subjects, they will also be banned from appearing for exams for the following year as well.

If students indulge in any irregular activities such as copying or exchanging answer sheets with other candidates, their exam will be cancelled and they will be banned from taking exams for one year or a significant period, depending on the circumstances and evidence.

If students are found guilty of impersonation, their exam will be cancelled and they will be permanently banned from writing board exams.

Additionally, if a candidate misbehaves, abuses, or attacks the invigilator, they will be banned from writing board exams for specific periods or risk being permanently banned, the Maalaimalar report added.