TN board exams: Student attempts suicide by self-immolation in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: A class 12 student attempted suicide by setting herself ablaze at her home in the wee hours of Monday in Tiruvallur.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the student, who was to appear for her board exams on Monday, had been studying late into the night. However, she went to the rooftop in the early hours of the morning and doused herself with petrol and set herself ablaze.

Her parents rushed her to the Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital where she was treated initially.

Later doctors referred her to the Kilpauk Government Medical College Hospital for further treatment, where she is currently battling for life with severe burns.

The Tiruvallur police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

It is also noted that the student had scored 92 per cent in her class 10 board exams, and the police are trying to ascertain the motive behind the student's extreme step.