TN BJP to convene core committee meeting on July 4 at State HQ

CHENNAI: The State Core Committee meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party will be held on July 4 in Kamalalayam (State BJP Headquarters)

"We have our routine State Core Committee meeting on July 4. Our state chief K Annamalai will lead the meeting. Preparedness for 2024 parliamentary elections, Annamalai's 'En Mann En Makkal' padayatra, Appointment for Booth Committees are the key areas that are to be discussed in the meeting. Other than this, several internal issues would also be discussed in the meeting, " said a senior leader of the party.

"There is a possibility of discussing ongoing political tussle between the Governor and the State government in the state, " added sources.