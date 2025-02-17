TN BJP slams CM Stalin for hypocrisy on press freedom

CHENNAI: BJP state unit on Sunday slammed Chief Minister MK Stalin, accusing him of hypocrisy on the issue of press freedom.

BJP state spokesperson ANS Prasad took umbrage with Stalin's recent statement supporting Vikatan, a Tamil magazine that allegedly defamed the country.

Prasad argued that Stalin's stance on press freedom is a classic case of "the Devil quoting the scriptures, " given his government's dubious record of tolerating criticism.

"The BJP takes strong exception to Chief Minister Stalin's sanctimonious posturing on press freedom, " Prasad said in a statement.

"While Stalin is quick to champion the cause of press freedom when it suits his political interests, his government has been notorious for its heavy-handed approach to dealing with critics, " he said.

The BJP leader pointed out that the Stalin government has been known to unleash "anarchy" on those who dare to criticise the DMK regime on social media, with arrests and imprisonment becoming the norm.

He noted that despite repeated warnings from the Madras High Court and the Supreme Court, the Stalin government continues to hunt down critics with impunity.

"In this context, Chief Minister Stalin's sudden concern for press freedom rings hollow. The BJP will not be lectured on press freedom by a government that has consistently demonstrated its contempt for the fundamental rights of citizens, " he said.

Prasad also condemned Vikatan's cartoon depicting the Indian Prime Minister being handcuffed in front of the US President, calling it an "unforgivable crime" that insults the office of the Prime Minister.

He argued that while the media has the freedom to criticise the government, no one has the right to defame the country.

"The BJP respects the freedom of the press and has consistently tolerated criticism, even when it has been excessive and unfair. However, we will not tolerate any attempt to defame the country or insult the institutions of democracy, " added Prasad.