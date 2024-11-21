TN BJP shifts 2026 poll strategy, to target DMK alone

CHENNAI: In a strategic move to build a strong alliance with like-minded parties to unseat the ruling DMK in the 2026 Assembly elections, the Tamil Nadu BJP has decided to refrain from criticising any parties except DMK, Congress, and left parties.

This decision was made during the State BJP's Core Committee meeting, which was held at Kamalalayam, the TN BJP headquarters on Wednesday.

A senior BJP leader, who also took part in the core committee meeting, confirmed the decision to DT Next and said, the core committee also decided to communicate the same (need of reviving the ties with the principal opposition AIADMK), to the new national president, who will be elected in January.

"Along with our regular party activities, we've discussed the organisational polls, electoral alliance for the 2026 Assembly elections and commenting on day-to-day issues in the state. A few of us have asked in-charge Arvind Menon about the party's 'restriction' for alliance matters. Menon conveyed that criticism towards the DMK and its allies is necessary, but attacking other parties could harm potential alliances and this approach is crucial for the BJP's electoral strategy in Tamil Nadu," the leader detailed this correspondent.

The core committee unanimously decided to take up the alliance issue with the new national president, who will be elected in January, the leader informed.

"While the high-command has the authority to decide on electoral alliances, it is our duty to provide insight into the ground reality and our strength. Already, we've written to the high-command, but we will also convey the message to the new national president, " another senior leader, who witnessed the meeting told this newspaper.

Surprisingly, KT Raghavan, a notable figure in the TN BJP, made an appearance at the core committee meeting as a special invitee, despite having stepped back from the party's regular activities.

Given K Annamalai's sabbatical status, it's not surprising that the core committee didn't discuss anything about him during their meeting.

His tenure as state president was set to end on July 17, 2024, and it's unclear what his future role will be within the party.

Going by the party's action plans, Annamalai's absence has likely had an impact on the party's strategy and decision-making processes, particularly with the 2026 Assembly elections looming.

However, the committee's focus on building alliances and criticizing specific parties suggested that they are moving forward with their electoral plans, regardless of Annamalai's current status.

Arvind Menon, Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, Kesava Vinayagam, H Raja, Pon Radhakrishnan, Tamilisai Soundararajan, Vanathi Srinivasan, Nainan Nagendran, VP Duraisamy, KP Ramalingam, KT Raghavan, Karu Nagarajan, Karuppu Muruganandam and other leaders witnessed the meeting.