TN BJP restructure on cards, Nainar in Delhi to meet high command

CHENNAI: Hot on the heels of the recently concluded Lord Muruga Devotees’ Conference, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran has flown to New Delhi to hold crucial consultations with the party’s high-command regarding the reconstitution of the state unit.

Sources in the party confirmed that Nagenthran’s visit is aimed at finalising the list of new state-level office bearers, including key posts such as vice-presidents, general secretaries, secretaries, and other wing in-charges.

The list is expected to be submitted to the central leadership for approval in the coming days.

“The reorganisation of the BJP TN unit is being carried out with strategic intent to strengthen the party at the grassroots ahead of the upcoming local body elections and to prepare for the 2026 Assembly polls,” says ANS Prasad, state spokesperson.

Nainar Nagenthran, who assumed charge as the state president in April, is believed to be taking a meticulous approach to leadership restructuring—consulting with both the state cadre and national high-command to ensure regional balance, community representation, and organisational efficiency.

Party insiders said that Nagenthran’s list includes a mix of experienced functionaries and promising new faces, with an emphasis on expanding the BJP’s reach in southern and western districts of Tamil Nadu.

His visit to Delhi is also likely to include meetings with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J P Nadda, and other senior leaders to discuss the party’s roadmap for Tamil Nadu in the post-Lok Sabha scenario.

The official announcement on the new team is expected later this month.