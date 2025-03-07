TN BJP president Annamalai taunts CM Stalin over Hindi imposition row

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Friday criticised Chief Minister MK Stalin for his vehement opposition to the alleged imposition of Hindi, calling it a "delusional" and "fake" drama.

Responding to Chief Minister MK Stalin’s repeated criticisms of the BJP's purported attempts to foist Hindi on Tamil Nadu, Annamalai accused him of being "visibly rattled" by the success of the BJP's online signature campaign against the state government's policies.

"Our online signature campaign, which can be accessed through puthiyakalvi.in, has garnered an overwhelming response, with over 2 lakh people extending their support within a mere 36 hours. Furthermore, our on-ground signature campaign is receiving an enthusiastic reception across Tamil Nadu, with people from all walks of life coming forward to express their solidarity with our cause,” Annamalai said in a social media post, quoting Stalin’s post on Hindi imposition.

The BJP leader also took a swipe at Stalin's inability to mobilise a similar response against the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), which has been a contentious issue in Tamil Nadu.

"It's amusing to note that despite being in power, you couldn't even manage to carry out a signature campaign against NEET. Your cadres had to unceremoniously discard their pamphlets, realising that they were nothing more than a futile exercise,” added Annamalai.