Begin typing your search...

TN BJP president Annamalai extends New Year greetings

Annamalai said for the past ten years, the welfare schemes of the Union government have benefited crores of people and will continue in the coming years.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|31 Dec 2023 3:42 PM GMT
TN BJP president Annamalai extends New Year greetings
X

K Annamalai

CHENNAI: BJP State president K Annamalai on Sunday extended his New Year greetings to the people.

Annamalai said for the past ten years, the welfare schemes of the Union government have benefited crores of people and will continue in the coming years.

"There is hope that it will be a good year for political change to elect honest public representatives. Wishing everyone a healthy, happy and prosperous new year," he added.

TamilnaduBJPAnnamalaiNew Year greetingswelfare schemeK Annamalai
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X