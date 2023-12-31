Begin typing your search...
TN BJP president Annamalai extends New Year greetings
CHENNAI: BJP State president K Annamalai on Sunday extended his New Year greetings to the people.
Annamalai said for the past ten years, the welfare schemes of the Union government have benefited crores of people and will continue in the coming years.
"There is hope that it will be a good year for political change to elect honest public representatives. Wishing everyone a healthy, happy and prosperous new year," he added.
