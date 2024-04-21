TN BJP demands re-poll in several LS constituencies including Chennai, Kovai

CHENNAI: State BJP unit on Sunday demanded the Election Commission of India to conduct a re-polling where the voters were removed en masse at the last moment.

According to the State BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad, the ruling DMK has misused the government machinery to remove the votes of North Indians and certain communities from the voter list in all 39 Lok Sabha constituencies of Tamil Nadu through their favourable officials.

"Especially in Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Pollachi, Chennai South, Tiruppur, Chennai North, Chennai Central Lok Sabha constituencies, over several lakh votes have been eliminated where the BJP has a chance to win. This is highly condemnable. The Election Commission authorities should take stringent action against the officials who were responsible for the anti-democratic act," Prasad said in a statement.

"It is the State government employees and the District Collectors, who were actually under the control of the State government, had conducted the election work completely, such as the preparation of the electoral roll, verification, publication of the final voter list and polling. The DMK has also threatened that they will take care of the officials who behave fairly after the elections," he added.

Further, the State BJP spokesperson urged the ECI to conduct re-polling in those constituencies where the voters were removed en masse and to ensure that every eligible voter has the right to vote.