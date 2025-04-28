TN BJP chief Nainar’s meet with top brass in Delhi set to sharpen poll strategy: Insiders

CHENNAI: Newly appointed BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran has embarked on a crucial visit to New Delhi, where he is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP national president and Union Health Minister JP Nadda.

Nagenthran, who assumed charge as state president on April 12, travelled to the national capital on Monday.

Party insiders suggested that Nagenthran's meetings will go beyond formal introductions and delve into critical discussions on the party's organisational strategy, election preparedness, and expansion plans for Tamil Nadu, despite some sections calling this primarily a courtesy visit.

"With an eye firmly set on the 2026 Assembly elections, our high command is placing considerable emphasis on building a stronger presence in the Dravidian heartland. Nagenthran, with experience both in administration and legislative affairs, is seen as a pivotal figure in our renewed push in the State," a senior BJP leader told DT Next.

According to insiders, the BJP high command has outlined key assignments for Nagenthran to galvanise the party machinery, strengthen grassroots networks, and craft a narrative that resonates with Tamil Nadu's diverse electorate.

Sources at Kamalalayam, the TN BJP headquarters, confirmed that he has already met Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan and has sought appointments with other senior leaders, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.