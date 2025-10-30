TN BJP chief Nainar warns of chaos at DPCs if truckers go on strike

CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Thursday urged the DMK government to immediately intervene and resolve the grievances of truck owners in Tiruvarur district, warning that the proposed strike could severely disrupt paddy procurement operations and worsen the existing stockpile crisis.

In a statement, Nainar said there are reports that 450 lorries based in Thiruthuraipoondi, which transport paddy procured by the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation to rice mills across districts, are set to go on strike from Friday over non-payment of transportation charges. The BJP leader warned that this raised serious concerns.

He said the strike, if not prevented, could lead to further accumulation of paddy bags at Direct Procurement Centres (DPCs), already struggling with delays due to continuous rains and inadequate handling. "Thousands of tonnes of paddy are already sprouting in godowns due to poor management. The government must immediately hold talks with truck owners and address their demands to prevent the situation from spiralling out of control," he said, urging Chief Minister MK Stalin to act on a "war footing."

The BJP leader also condemned what he described as "administrative negligence" in the healthcare sector, citing the death of a farmer in Cuddalore's Mangalur after a snake bite, allegedly due to the absence of doctors for over three hours at the local Primary Health Centre (PHC).

"It is shocking that lives are being lost because basic healthcare is unavailable in rural Tamil Nadu. Instead of boasting about a 'world-acclaimed health system,' the Chief Minister should be ashamed that people are dying for want of doctors," he said.

Nainar demanded that the government strengthen rural health infrastructure and fill doctor vacancies immediately. "Publicity campaigns such as 'Nalam Kaakkum Stalin' mean nothing if people continue to die due to negligence," he added.