TN BJP chief Nainar names coordinators for 234 seats, BJP in full throttle for 2026

CHENNAI: The BJP state unit has appointed in-charges across all 234 constituencies to galvanise its grassroots network ahead of the 2026 polls.

BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran has announced a comprehensive line-up of organisers, joint organisers and constituency in-charges tasked with coordinating election activities, energising cadre and fostering coordination with alliance partners across the State.

"This is purely for election coordination, not a decision on candidature," clarified spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy, who has also been appointed in-charge for Alandur constituency. "These appointments aim to streamline poll work, mobilise votes, and strengthen our booth-level presence. The BJP will contest the elections as part of the NDA and work cohesively for the alliance's victory," he told DT Next.

In an effort to reinvigorate senior leaders who have remained on the sidelines, the party has also appointed several veterans as special members of the executive council, including noted figures Gangai Amaran, Radharavi, and 85 others. New office-bearers have been inducted across party cells and frontal wings as part of a broader organisational revamp.

Parallel to its internal consolidation, the BJP has intensified talks to widen its alliance base. Baijayant Panda, BJP's national vice-president and Tamil Nadu election in-charge, is holding deliberations with regional allies to reinforce the NDA's presence in the State.

"Panda recently met PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss and urged him to rejoin the NDA. He is also scheduled to meet DMDK leader Premalatha Vijayakant. Although discussions with TTV Dhinakaran and O Panneerselvam are unlikely, the party's high command has kept its doors open for other regional leaders, including TVK chief Vijay," a senior leader told DT Next.

The senior leader further revealed that the NDA expansion blueprint is expected to take concrete shape after December.

The BJP has also launched an intensive membership and micro-level mobilisation drive amid Nagenthran’s tour across the State.