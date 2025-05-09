TN BJP chief Nainar meets Guv Ravi, flags security concerns

CHENNAI: In a significant political development, newly appointed BJP Tamil Nadu president Nainar Nagenthran called on Governor R N Ravi at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

While the meeting was officially described as a courtesy call following Nainar Nagenthran's elevation to the state party leadership, sources indicated that the engagement also carried a strong political message.

According to reliable sources, Nagenthran submitted a detailed memorandum to the Governor, urging immediate intervention in matters concerning internal security.

In particular, he requested that Governor Ravi advise Chief Minister MK Stalin to initiate steps to identify and evacuate individuals from Pakistan and Bangladesh who may be residing illegally in Tamil Nadu.

"The BJP state president has expressed serious concerns over the presence of foreign nationals, especially from Pakistan and Bangladesh, in the state. He urged the Governor to recommend that the Tamil Nadu government conduct a comprehensive audit and take immediate action to deport such individuals, " said a senior party functionary familiar with the developments.

Nainar also reportedly highlighted issues related to coastal security, the proliferation of fake passports, and the need for enhanced surveillance measures along the state's maritime borders.

He emphasised the importance of tightening internal security mechanisms to prevent potential threats to law and order.