TN BJP chief Annamalai to visit New Delhi tomorrow

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai will be travelling to New Delhi on Saturday evening to participate in the Pongal celebration event hosted by Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying L Murugan at his residence on Sunday.

He is also expected to hold discussions with a few senior BJP leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP president J P Nadda are set to participate in the event.