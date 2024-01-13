Begin typing your search...

TN BJP chief Annamalai to visit New Delhi tomorrow

He is also expected to hold discussions with a few senior BJP leaders.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|13 Jan 2024 8:07 AM GMT
Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai (PTI)

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai will be travelling to New Delhi on Saturday evening to participate in the Pongal celebration event hosted by Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying L Murugan at his residence on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP president J P Nadda are set to participate in the event.

