TN BJP chief Annamalai to meet Jaishankar, Shah today In New Delhi

CHENNAI: A day after AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami visits the national capital, BJP state president K Annamalai is set to travel to New Delhi on Thursday for a series of high-level discussions, including a crucial meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar regarding the ongoing fishermen issue with Sri Lanka.

According to sources at Kamalalayam, the Tamil Nadu BJP headquarters, Annamalai will depart for Delhi on Thursday morning, accompanied by a delegation of fishermen representatives.

The visit comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled trip to Sri Lanka on April 5, during which India is expected to engage in key diplomatic discussions with the island nation.

"In Delhi, Annamalai will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to bring attention to the plight of Tamil Nadu fishermen, who frequently face arrests, boat seizures, and alleged harassment by the Sri Lankan Navy. The delegation will urge the Union government to address this long-standing maritime issue at the highest level during the Prime Minister's visit," sources privy to the development said.

Further fueling political speculation, Annamalai is also expected to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit.

While the agenda of this potential meeting remains undisclosed, it comes close on the heels of AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami's meeting with Shah on Tuesday.