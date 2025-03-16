TN BJP chief Annamalai slams DMK over exploiting state resources for personal gain

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai has leveled serious allegations against the ruling DMK government, accusing its members of exploiting the state's resources for personal gain while the administration remains passive.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Annamalai highlighted the seizure of two Taurus trucks, reportedly owned by Shahrukh Khan, the son of Coimbatore's Madukkarai municipality chairman Noorjahan (DMK).

“The trucks were apprehended by the Coimbatore District Mineral Resources Department for their involvement in smuggling minerals into Kerala without the necessary permissions,” he said and criticised the DMK for enabling the unchecked exploitation of Tamil Nadu’s mineral resources since coming to power.

According to him, this rampant illegal activity not only leads to the depletion of the state’s natural wealth but also creates a shortage of essential building materials.

“The resultant scarcity forces the people of Tamil Nadu to endure inflated prices for construction materials,” he claimed.

“The DMK is allowing its members to plunder the state, while the government looks the other way,” Annamalai remarked.

He also pointed out that, despite the widespread smuggling activity involving thousands of trucks across Tamil Nadu, only a meager two vehicles have been apprehended.

The former IPS officer questioned when the government would take meaningful action against the owners of these smuggling trucks, particularly in districts bordering Kerala, such as Coimbatore, Kanniyakumari, Theni, Tirunelveli, and Tenkasi.