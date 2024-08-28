Begin typing your search...

    TN BJP chief Annamalai heads to London for four-month Oxford University study program

    He arrived at Chennai International Airport at 2:30 am, where BJP officials and party members gathered to see him off.

    ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|28 Aug 2024 3:35 AM GMT
    CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai departed from Chennai on Wednesday morning to London via Dubai on an Emirates flight.

    Annamalai is anticipated to spend four months in London as part of an Oxford University study program.

    According to BJP officials, he will return to Chennai by the end of December after completing his studies.

