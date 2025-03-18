Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|18 March 2025 7:49 PM IST
    TN BJP chief Annamalai extends b’day wishes to Premalatha Vijayakant
    BJP state president K Annamalai

    CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Tuesday conveyed his warm birthday wishes to Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant.

    In a social media post, Annamalai said, "I extend my sincere greetings to Mrs Premalatha Vijayakant, the esteemed general secretary of DMDK, on the occasion of her birthday.

    I pray to the Almighty that she may continue her invaluable public service with robust health and may be blessed with a long, prosperous life."

    BJPTN BJPBJP K AnnamalaiDMDKPremalatha Vijayakant
    DTNEXT Bureau

