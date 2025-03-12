TN BJP chief Annamalai alleges Rs 1,000 cr scam in Tasmac liquor sales

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai has alleged a massive scam in the state-run Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) liquor sale, involving a staggering amount of Rs 1,000 crore of black money.

Addressing reporters after attending a wedding reception in Tiruvanmiyur here, Annamalai claimed that the illicit funds generated through the liquor sale had been systematically siphoned off to the DMK.

He demanded a thorough investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to unravel the truth behind the alleged scam.

"The scale of corruption in Tasmac liquor sale is mind-boggling, with almost Rs 1,000 crores of black money changing hands. It is appalling that the DMK party has been benefiting from this illicit trade, which is a clear case of organised corruption," Annamalai said.

Comparing the alleged scam to similar cases in other states, Annamalai asserted that the Chennai liquor scam was far more egregious than the ones in Delhi and Chhattisgarh.

"The magnitude of corruption in Tasmac liquor sale is unprecedented, and it is imperative that the ED conducts a thorough probe to bring the culprits to book," he added.

The BJP leader also announced that the saffron party would be taking a delegation of 35 fishermen from Ramanathapuram, Nagapattinam, and other coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to meet with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi on March 13.

He also exuded confidence and stated that good news is expected to come after the meeting.

Further, Annamalai expressed his disagreement with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's apology to DMK MPs in the Rajya Sabha.

"The minister's apology was unwarranted, as he had not made any derogatory remarks against the DMK MPs. It is essential to maintain the dignity of the office and not apologise for something that is not wrong, " Annamalai opined.

Responding to a question, regarding the meeting with Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman, Annamalai said, "Despite differing ideologies, I acknowledged Seeman's steadfast opposition to the DMK and 'Periyar' EV Ramasamy and offered words of encouragement. Seeman is a friend, and I appreciate his unwavering commitment to his ideals. As a politician, he has been facing numerous challenges, and it is essential to acknowledge his courage. Although we may have differing policies, there is a certain level of political civility that we must maintain."