TN becoming prone to disasters, time to address global warming: Annamalai

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Sunday expressed concern over the impact of global warming on Chennai and Tamil Nadu, stating that the State has become increasingly prone to cyclones and natural disasters.

Talking to reporters at Chennai airport, Annamalai emphasised the need for immediate action to mitigate the effects of global warming.

"Due to global warming, Chennai has become a city frequently affected by cyclones. Many parts of Tamil Nadu, including the Delta region, have become disaster-prone areas," he said.

Annamalai urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to form a high-level scientific committee to address the issue of cyclones and develop strategies to prevent and mitigate their impact. He also suggested that the committee comprise experts from various fields, including environmental science, meteorology, and disaster management.

Annamalai also shared inputs from the three-month course on International Politics at the University of Oxford.

"I had taken a three-month sabbatical to pursue this course, which has helped me gain valuable insights into global politics and diplomacy," he said.

The former IPS officer also believed that the knowledge and skills he acquired during the course would enable him to correct some of his shortcomings and contribute more effectively to the State's politics.

Annamalai welcomed actor-turned-politician Vijay's entry into politics, stating that the BJP would respond to the TVK chief's criticism against the party in the coming days. "We welcome Vijay's entry into politics. However, we will definitely give him a retaliatory response if he criticises the BJP, " Annamalai said.

The BJP leader also noted that Vijay's political success would depend on how well he prepares himself for politics. "Vijay has won the admiration of all sections of people through his films. However, his political success will depend on his ability to connect with the people and understand their concerns," he said. He challenged Vijay to address a media conference first.

Annamalai also commented on Udhayanidhi Stalin's elevation as Deputy Chief Minister, stating that it confirms the BJP's allegation that the DMK relies heavily on one family.

"Udhayanidhi's rapid growth within the party clearly indicates that the DMK is a family-dominated party, " Annamalai said.

However, Annamalai also stated that the BJP would appreciate Udhayanidhi's performance as Deputy Chief Minister if he delivers on his responsibilities.

"We will wait and see his performances as Deputy Chief Minister. If he does well, we will definitely appreciate it, " Annamalai said.

He also criticised Senthilbalaji's re-entry into the Stalin Cabinet, stating that people watch how the DMK celebrates a person who has come out of jail on bail as if he were Gandhi.

He believed that the people of Tamil Nadu would give a fitting reply to the DMK in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Annamalai also accused the DMK and Aam Aadmi Party of shielding and celebrating corrupt individuals.

He emphasised that these parties practice a different kind of politics.

Regarding the meeting between Seeman, the Chief Coordinator of the Naam Tamilar Katchi, and actor Rajinikanth, Annamalai clarified that Seeman and the BJP would not form an alliance.

He noted that Seeman's and BJP's political paths differ, and 2026 will bring new opportunities for various parties and individuals in Tamil Nadu.

Annamalai also announced that the BJP's membership in Tamil Nadu has increased eightfold compared to 2010, with membership numbers reaching almost one crore.

"Our membership drive has been successful, and we have reached almost one crore members in Tamil Nadu, " Annamalai informed.

The BJP state president attributed the increase in membership to the party's growing popularity in the state.

"The BJP's ideology and policies have resonated with the people of Tamil Nadu, leading to a significant increase in our membership, " Annamalai said.

Annamalai, who returned from the United Kingdom, would discuss the party's next course of action with other senior leaders and core committee members on Monday.