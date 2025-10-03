TN bans Coldrif cough syrup after child deaths reported in MP, Rajasthan

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has imposed an immediate ban on the sale and distribution of Coldrif cough syrup across the State, following reports of multiple child deaths in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan allegedly linked to the consumption of the medicine.

According to health officials, at least 11 children—nine in Madhya Pradesh and two in Rajasthan—have tragically died after reportedly consuming the cough syrup. Preliminary post-mortem findings revealed the presence of Diethylene Glycol (DEG), a highly toxic chemical compound, in the kidney tissues of the deceased children, suggesting acute renal failure as the cause of death.

The syrup, manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceuticals at its facility in Sunguvarchathram, Kancheepuram district has come under intense scrutiny. Acting on a formal communication from Madhya Pradesh Drug Controller Dinesh Kumar Maurya, the Tamil Nadu Drugs Control department has ordered an immediate suspension of its sale, pending further investigation.

Deputy Director of Drugs Control S Gurubharathi said all drug inspectors have been directed to remove the product from retail shelves and prevent further sales until further orders. “Samples of Coldrif and four other formulations produced by the same manufacturer have been collected and dispatched for rigorous testing,” he added.

The contaminated batch is suspected to have been distributed not only in Tamil Nadu but also in Puducherry and Odisha, prompting alerts to neighbouring States to initiate precautionary action.

Officials confirmed that the ban would remain in force until laboratory analyses are completed and safety is fully ensured.