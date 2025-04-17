TN Assembly witnesses tense moments following heated exchange between Sekarbabu and Udhayakumar

CHENNAI: The State Assembly on Thursday witnessed tense moments following a heated exchange between Deputy Leader of the Opposition RB Udhayakumar and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) Minister PK Sekarbabu.

The incident unfolded when the Minister listed various welfare schemes implemented under the Chief Minister MK Stalin-led Dravidian Model government, noting that the present regime had revived several schemes, including the gold monetisation and free wedding schemes, which had been dormant during the 10 of AIADMK rule.

Udhayakumar intervened, asserting that the AIADMK government had not stalled any scheme. He pointed out that the former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s administration had conducted a mass wedding for 1,008 couples in a single day and continued by stating that the Minister was presenting factually incorrect information on the floor of the House.

In response, the Minister challenged Udhayakumar to vouch for his statement, which triggered a heated argument. The AIADMK legislators rallied behind Udhayakumar, with a few even moving towards the well of the House. Meanwhile, Leader of the House Duraimurugan and senior Ministers intervened to defuse the tension.

Speaker M Appavu instructed the MLAs to return to their seats, while Duraimurugan urged both sides to set aside the episode and continue the session in a constructive manner.

Before Sekarbabu resumed his reply to the demand for grants for the department, Udhayakumar expressed his discontent over the Minister’s conduct in the House and staged a walkout.

Addressing the media outside the House, Udhayakumar vented his ire and strongly condemned Minister Sekarbabu, stating that his actions undermined the values and customs of the House. He further alleged that the Minister had used “unparliamentary language” inside the House, which went against its decorum and spirit. “Sekarbabu is good enough to destroy the DMK,” he said.