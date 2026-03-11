TN Assembly polls 2026: Survey predicts 13.6% vote share for TVK in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) is likely to emerge as the third major political force in Tamil Nadu, according to a survey conducted by political analytics firm Parawheel.
Parawheel CEO Kiran Kondetti said preliminary findings from the survey project the DMK securing 41.5% vote share, followed by the AIADMK with 36.2%, while TVK is expected to garner 13.6%, placing it third. The Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) is projected to secure 7.9% vote share, based on the current assessment.
Addressing reporters in Chennai, Kondetti said the survey has so far covered over 70 lakh voters across Tamil Nadu, with a minimum sample size of around 30,000 respondents per constituency.
He said the survey findings indicate that TVK has been gaining traction in Chennai, emerging as the second-strongest political force after the DMK in several constituencies.
According to the data, while the DMK continues to lead in most constituencies, TVK has been attracting significant support among youth and first-time voters, helping the party move ahead of several established parties in certain urban pockets of the Chennai region.