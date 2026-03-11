TN Assembly polls 2026: Survey predicts 13.6% vote share for TVK in Tamil Nadu

Parawheel CEO Kiran Kondetti said preliminary findings from the survey project the DMK securing 41.5% vote share, followed by the AIADMK with 36.2%, while TVK is expected to garner 13.6%, placing it third. The Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) is projected to secure 7.9% vote share, based on the current assessment.

Addressing reporters in Chennai, Kondetti said the survey has so far covered over 70 lakh voters across Tamil Nadu, with a minimum sample size of around 30,000 respondents per constituency.

He said the survey findings indicate that TVK has been gaining traction in Chennai, emerging as the second-strongest political force after the DMK in several constituencies.