TN assembly adopts resolution demanding Union govt to withdraw Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution moved by Chief Minister M K Stalin, urging the Union Government to "completely withdraw" the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, which would have a detrimental impact on Muslims in the country. Excluding the BJP, which walked out of the House before voting, the principal opposition, the AIADMK, and other political parties supported the resolution, which was passed unanimously.

“We strongly oppose this Bill, which betrays the Muslim community. Therefore, I have proposed this resolution in this House,” said the Chief Minister, amidst thumping of tables.

People of all religions live in harmony and unity in the country, and the Constitution guarantees the right of all individuals to follow their respective religions. It is the duty and responsibility of elected governments to uphold and protect these rights. However, the Union Government has acted contrary to this by introducing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in August last year. This Bill would be detrimental to the interests of the Muslim community. Hence it should be withdrawn, said the CM while reading out the resolution.

Detailing the reasons for moving such a resolution, the CM described the Bill as “anti-Constitutional” and “unwanted”. He argued that it would destroy religious freedom and work against the interests of religious minorities.

Sharpening his criticism of the BJP-led Union Government, which governs a country known for its pluralism, Stalin said that every move made by the BJP-led government has a hidden agenda. "It has been shaping each of its decisions to betray certain sections of the country," he remarked, pointing to issues such as the imposition of Hindi on non-Hindi-speaking states, the economic policies aimed at undermining non-BJP governed states and creating financial distress, as well as the CAA and NEET, which have adverse impact on religious minorities and marginalised sections of society.

The amendments to the Act would infringe upon the rights of the Muslim community regarding the Waqf and alter the administrative structure of the Central and State Waqf Councils. Apart from this, it would allow non-Muslims to be part of the administration and empower district collectors to make decisions regarding Waqf properties. As a result, the Waqf Board would lose its autonomy, he said, adding that this was in direct violation of Article 26 of the Constitution.

DMK MPs A Raja and M M Abdulla, who were members of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), vehemently opposed the amendments and submitted their views to the committee on 30 September last year. Several other opposition parties also expressed their protest. However, the JPC rejected their views. The council of ministers of the Union Government subsequently approved the JPC's decision. "This necessitates our protest against this amendment Act, which will lead to the non-functioning of the Waqf Board in the future," he concluded.