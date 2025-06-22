TN: Assam youth kills 5-year-old boy for resisting rape bid, arrested

CHENNAI: Police have arrested a 22-year-old man from Assam for the brutal murder of a 5-year-old boy from Bihar in a wooded area near Sriperumbudur, Kanchipuram district. The accused, identified as Pol Dev, confessed to killing the child by stoning him after the boy resisted his attempt to engage in same-sex relations.

The incident occurred in Karuman Kazhani village, an area hosting a large migrant worker population from northern states employed in construction and daily wage labor. The victim is the son of a Bihari couple residing there.

The case came to light when the boy suddenly went missing. After an extensive search proved futile, his parents filed a complaint at the Sriperumbudur police station. Police registered a case and launched an investigation, reviewing CCTV footage from the vicinity.

The footage revealed Pol Dev, also a migrant worker from Assam living in the same area, leading the child away. Police subsequently detained Pol Dev for questioning.

Initially denying involvement, Pol Dev eventually confessed under police interrogation. He admitted to luring the boy to a nearby dense forest area near thorny bushes. He stated that he attempted to force the child into same-sex relations, but the boy refused, screamed, and tried to flee.

Enraged by the resistance and fearing the boy would expose him, Pol Dev chased the child down. He then brutally attacked the boy with stones, killing him. Pol Dev left the body in the bushes and returned to the residential area.

Acting on Pol Dev's directions, police recovered the decomposed body of the 5-year-old from the identified forest area. The body showed severe injuries, particularly to the head and face. It has been sent to the Sriperumbudur Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Pol Dev has been formally arrested on murder charges. The Sriperumbudur police are continuing their investigation into the case.