TN arts and science colleges to hold second-round admission enrolment on Monday

CHENNAI: The second round of enrolment for students, who missed their turn to get admissions in various arts and science colleges in Tamil Nadu, will begin from May 30 onwards, said a press note.

Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan on Tuesday said that though the enrolment drive was supposed to be completed on May 27, for those who did not make the cut in the first round, it will be held again from May 30.

“So far, over 2.25 lakh students have enrolled. Of which, around 1.85 have paid the registration fees,” he added. “The rank list for students under special category and general category will be released on May 29 and 30 respectively. Counselling will begin from June 2. After seats are allocated, colleges for first-year students will begin from June 30.”

Meanwhile, registration of students seeking engineering seats in Tamil Nadu has crossed 2.5 lakh. According to sources from the Higher Education Department, as on May 27, there were around 2.56 lakh registrations, of which over 1.89 lakh have paid. However, only around 1.50 lakh have uploaded the documents and certificates.

The rank list will be published on June 27, and the counselling dates will be updated after the release of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE's) academic calendar.