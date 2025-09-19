TN already on its knees due to DMK’s rampant corruption, alleges Palaniswami

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami on Friday alleged that Tamil Nadu has already bowed its head down owing to pervasive corruption in all departments of the DMK regime, pointing to the 2G case as the peak of it.

The opposition leader was responding to the ruling party’s campaign, carried also through their social media handles, that they won’t allow the State to bow down. DMK’s political rhetoric targeted AIADMK and its ally BJP, which rules the Centre, for working against the good of Tamil Nadu, prompting a rebuttal from the Leader of Opposition.

Criticising the DMK for the alleged Rs 200 crore tax scam in Madurai Corporation, Palaniswami claimed that the Tirunelveli, Kancheepuram, and Coimbatore civic bodies are also reeling under scams of DMK councillors and Mayors. The AIADMK leader said all these issues will be investigated and legal action taken after he comes to power after the 2026 polls.

“Ever since I commenced my campaign, Chief Minister MK Stalin has lost his sleep,” he claimed. On the issue of the kidney racket, Palaniswami condemned DMK for having made no arrests in the illegal organ donations that happened in hospitals run by DMK functionaries. “If you have done any surgeries in hospitals run by DMK functionaries, then undergo a check-up again to ensure your organs are intact,” he quipped.

Taking a dig at Deputy Chief Minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, who claimed that pink bus (representing DMK and their fleet launched free to travel for women) will overtake green buses (referring to the colour of the campaign vehicle of the opposition leader), Palaniswami said that the DMK government pink bus are deplorable condition and cannot come even close to their green bus.

Addressing a public campaign in Rasipuram in Namakkal, the AIADMK leader said, “Our bus is going at jet speed. However, the pink bus of DMK is in poor condition, with leaky roofs, tyres that detach during operation, and a damaged footboard. Such a rickety bus cannot bypass us even in the 2036 polls,” he said.

Taking a further dig at Udhayanidhi Stalin, calling him ignorant of the poor condition of those pink buses, Palaniswami said the DMK is akin to such a rickety fleet.

He also raised the issue of poor treatment in government hospitals by referring to 27 pregnant women turning ill after being administered the wrong injection at Sirkazhi Government Hospital.

Urging people to end the DMK's dynasty rule in the 2026 Assembly polls, Palaniswami accused the DMK of coming to power by making false promises, such as scrapping NEET.