TN allocates Rs 47,248 Cr for Agriculture in Interim Budget, focus on income security and irrigation expansion

The outlay marks a steady rise from Rs 45,661 crore in 2025–26 and reflects an increase of over Rs 11,000 crore compared to the Rs 34,220 crore allocated in 2021–22, underlining the government’s continued fiscal emphasis on farm growth and income stability.

Presenting the Agriculture Budget, the Minister said the government’s focus remains on enhancing farm incomes, expanding irrigation coverage, improving productivity and ensuring food and nutritional security.