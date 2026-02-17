TN allocates Rs. 1996 crore for labour welfare and skill development

CHENNAI: The State government has allocated Rs. 1996 crore to the Labour Welfare and Skill Development department in the 2026–27 interim budget. The announcements largely continue existing welfare and skill development programmes, with no major new structural initiatives outlined in the labour sector.
The budget said 41 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) have been established with an allocation of Rs.298 crore.
Further, 71 ITIs have been upgraded into Industry 4.0 Technology Centres at a cost of Rs. 2877 crore to support training in advanced and technology-driven sectors.
On labour welfare, the government said Rs. 3397 crore has been disbursed over the past five years to 38.62 lakh unorganised workers.
The measures include health check-ups and issuance of health cards to construction workers above 40 years registered with the Construction workers welfare board.
In the fireworks sector, families of workers who die in workplace accidents are being provided monthly maintenance assistance and educational support for children up to the age of 18, the budget noted.
The government also highlighted welfare measures for gig workers. Under the Tamil Nadu Platform-Based Gig Workers Welfare Board, a subsidy of Rs. 20000 is being provided to 2,000 workers to purchase electric two-wheelers.