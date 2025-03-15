TN Agriculture Budget focuses on farmer welfare and scientific advancements

CHENNAI: State Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam on Saturday said that the state budget has allocated Rs 510 crore to meet farmers' equipment needs and is committed to agricultural development.

While presenting the agriculture budget in the assembly, he noted that the cultivated area has been increased to 151 lakh acres. He also said that 55,000 farmers have received agricultural equipment at subsidized prices, with the government spending Rs. 510 crore to meet their equipment needs.

According to a Maalaimalar report, the minister said that young entrepreneurs are being encouraged to start agriculture-related businesses, with an incentive of Rs 1 lakh each. The new budget emphasizes the importance of protecting farmers' well-being. "If the farmers are protected they will protect the people" he said.

The agriculture budget has been prepared with a focus on promoting scientific and technological advancements in agriculture. While the area under biennial cultivation has increased to 33.6 lakhs, the state has produced 349.38 lakh metric tons of food grains over the past four years.