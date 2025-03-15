TN Agriculture Budget 2025-26: New schemes announced for farmers

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam on Saturday presented the 2025-26 Agriculture Budget in the State Assembly, announcing key initiatives aimed at improving the welfare of farmers.

One of the major announcements was the establishment of 1,000 Chief Minister's Uzhavar Pathukappu Thittam Centres across the state to assist farmers.

These centres will be operated by agricultural graduates.

The minister also highlighted that over the past three years, Rs 61.12 crore has been allocated for the welfare of Scheduled Caste and Tribal farmers.

Additionally, 1.81 lakh pump sets and 1.86 lakh agricultural power connections were provided to farmers in the last financial year.

In the last four years, the government has disbursed Rs. 1,631 crore as relief assistance, while 46,000 acres of barren land have been brought under cultivation through various government schemes.

Over 1,000 deep borewells have been provided to Scheduled Caste and Tribal farmers to enhance irrigation facilities.

The budget also includes a Rs 215 per metric tonne incentive for sugarcane farmers, while 20 lakh farmers affected by horticultural crop damage have received compensation.

In the delta districts, irrigation development has expanded the total irrigated area to 96 lakh acres, following extensive desilting efforts.

Additionally, 30 lakh farmers have benefitted from crop insurance schemes.

The budget focuses on modernising agriculture and strengthening farmer welfare initiatives across Tamil Nadu.