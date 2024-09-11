TN agri minister warns fertilizer traders against forcing co-products on farmers

CHENNAI: In a stern warning, State Minister for Agriculture-Farmers Welfare, MRK Panneerselvam on Tuesday said legal action will be initiated against the fertilizer traders who impose buying agro-inputs on gullible farmers.

During the review meeting with the Agriculture-Farmers Welfare department officials in the state secretariat here, Panneerselvam said fertilizer traders and agro-input sellers should not force the farmers to buy co-products while selling fertilizers.

"According to the Fertilizer (Control) Order 1985, strict action will be taken against the fertilizer dealers and agro-input sellers who violate the Order and their licence would be cancelled if necessary," the minister said.

This comes after a section of farmers' representatives urged the state government to direct the fertilizer dealers and agro-input sellers not to force them to buy bio and agro inputs while buying fertilizers.

The minister also directed the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) faculty to provide adequate training to the agricultural assistant officers and field workers on the application of fertilizer and conservation of soil fertility.

He also directed the officials to ensure the availability and distribution of fertilizers.

Agricultural Production Commissioner Apoorva IAS and other officials were present in the meeting.