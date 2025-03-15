TN Agri Budget 2025-26: Malaivazh Uzhavar Munnetra Thittam for Rs 22 crore to uplift hill farmers

CHENNAI: A significant scheme has been unveiled to uplift farmers in hilly regions. The Malaivazh Uzhavar Munnetra Thittam (Hill Farmers Development Scheme), with an allocation of Rs 22.80 crore, will benefit approximately 63,000 farmers across 20 districts known for cultivating crops such as millet, rice, and paddy.

Minister Panneerselvam highlighted that the scheme which focuses on rainfed farming. The initiative will not only sustain livelihoods but also play a pivotal role in preserving the environment by maintaining a harmonious relationship with nature.

“The financial allocation will be directed towards providing subsidies for small grain cultivation, distributing agricultural inputs, expanding hill vegetable cultivation, promoting value-added agricultural products, improving micro-irrigation systems, and advancing integrated farming practices. The initiative is poised to strengthen sustainable agricultural practices and improve the economic stability of hill farmers,” he said.

The scheme will be implemented in 20 districts, including Tiruvannamalai, Coimbatore, The Nilgiris, Vellore, Tirupattur, Salem, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Namakkal, Tiruchy, Dindigul, Theni, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Krishnagiri, Erode, Dharmapuri, and Tirupur.

Panneerselvam announced that steps will be taken to facilitate the provision of farmer credit cards to eligible beneficiaries, further enabling them to access financial services.

He also announced significant increases in compensation for agricultural workers.

The accidental death compensation for landless agricultural workers will be hiked from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh. The compensation for natural deaths will be increased from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000, while funeral assistance will see a substantial rise from Rs 2,500 to Rs 10,000.

Furthermore, the minister allocated Rs 1,631 crore to compensate farmers for crop losses caused by natural calamities, reinforcing the State government’s commitment to providing timely support in the face of adverse conditions.