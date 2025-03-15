TN Agri Budget 2025-26: GI tag to set up for five agricultural products

CHENNAI: State’s agricultural sector is set for more exports with the announcement to secure Geographical Indication (GI) tags for five agricultural products in the upcoming year.

Minister MRK Panneerselvam pointed out that GI tags have a proven track record of increasing market visibility and export opportunities for agricultural goods.

“Over the past four years, TN has successfully obtained GI tags for 35 agricultural products, with Sholavandhan betel leaf being one of the notable examples. Building on this success, an allocation of Rs 15 lakh has been allocated in the 2025-26 budget to secure GI tags for five additional products. These include Nallur Varagu (Cuddalore), Vedharanyam Mullai (Nagapattinam), Natham Puli (Dindigul), Ayakudi Koyya (Dindigul), and Kappalpatti Karumbu Murungai (Dindigul),” he said.

‘Mini dairy scheme’

In a bid to boost the economic status of milk producers, particularly small-scale farmers, Panneerselvam also announced the launch of the “Mini Dairy Scheme.”

“The dairy sector in State, which predominantly comprises small-scale producers, often sees individual farmers managing just one cow. The new scheme, which will benefit approximately 5,000 milk producers, including cooperative society members and women, will provide a 4% interest subvention to facilitate the establishment of mini dairy units. The scheme’s primary objective is to offer a consistent source of income throughout the year, helping farmers achieve financial stability and sustainability. By fostering the growth of small dairy businesses, the initiative is expected to significantly contribute to the economic well-being of rural communities, while also improving milk production and value-added dairy products in the state,” he said.

MGNREGS fillip

Further reinforcing the government’s commitment to rural development, Panneerselvam provided an update on the ongoing works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

“The scheme, which focuses on providing employment opportunities in rural areas, will see the continuation of several important projects aimed at enhancing agricultural productivity and natural resource management. Out of the 266 total projects under MGNREGS, 58 are dedicated to natural resource management, another 58 pertain to rural infrastructure, and the remaining 150 projects focus exclusively on agriculture and allied activities. In 2024-25, 80,707 works related to natural resource management were completed at a cost of Rs 2,177 crore,” he said, adding that, “For the year 2025-26, the government plans to undertake approximately 80,000 new works, including the construction of farm ponds, new ponds, percolation ponds, recharge pits, recharge shafts, recharge wells, earthen bunding, and stone bunding. With an estimated budget of Rs 2,000 crore, these projects aim to improve water conservation, enhance soil fertility, and bolster sustainable agricultural practices across rural Tamil Nadu.”