TN Agri Budget 2025-26: 33% jump in allocation will help diversify crops, expand paddy farming, says Agri secy

CHENNAI: The State Secretary for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare department V Dakshinamoorthy Saturday revealed that the government had closely consulted farmers and key stakeholders, ensuring their concerns and demands were well-represented in the allocations of the Agri Budget, in a decisive move aimed at bolstering the sector.

"This budget is a step forward in making the State’s agriculture more resilient, sustainable, and profitable for its farmers. With an array of forward-thinking initiatives, the Tamil Nadu Agriculture Budget for 2025-26 promises to not only address the immediate needs of farmers but also create a long-term blueprint for agricultural prosperity in the state," Dakshinamoorthy, also handling the Agricultural Production Commissioner position, told reporters at the State Secretariat, after Minister MRK Panneerselvam presented the Budget in the House.

Dakshinamoorthy emphasised that, "The State's agricultural sector has witnessed significant growth over the past few years, thanks to comprehensive policies and increased budgetary support. The Agri Budget for 2025-26 stands at a monumental Rs 45,661 crore, marking a substantial increase from the Rs 34,221 crore allocated in the 2021-22 fiscal year. This surge in funding highlights the government's commitment to enhancing agricultural development."

He further pointed out that in the last fiscal, the total cultivation area across Tamil Nadu witnessed an uptick, due to the concerted efforts of the government in introducing progressive schemes for diverse crop varieties, including millets, horticulture, and plantation crops.

"The allocation in the new Budget reflects the balanced emphasis placed on enhancing the productivity and sustainability of all crop types, with equal importance given to millets and other staple crops," he noted.

"A cornerstone of the budget's vision is the introduction of innovative schemes that aim to streamline agricultural practices, improve market access, and ensure long-term sustainability. Among the most ambitious proposals is the integration of Uzhavar Sandhais, with e-commerce platforms. This pilot initiative is expected to connect 20 select Uzhavar Sandhais with digital platforms, allowing consumers to conveniently purchase fresh produce directly from farmers," Dakshinamoorthy said and indicated that, pending the success of the pilot, the initiative would be scaled up to include more markets across the State.

In addition to e-commerce integration, the Agricultural Production Commissioner underscored the importance of sustainable agricultural practices, stating, "The department is prioritising the maintenance of soil resources, improving accessibility to agricultural inputs and technical advice, promoting mechanisation in farming, and reducing post-harvest losses. The Budget also outlined strategies for creating new market opportunities and expanding export potentials, while strengthening water resource management—a critical area in an agrarian State like Tamil Nadu."

He also outlined the establishment of Chief Minister's Farmer Welfare Service Centres. "These centres, which will be set up in 1,000 rural locations across the State, will be staffed by agricultural graduates and certificate holders. With an allocation of Rs 42 crore, these centres will offer a range of services, from providing expert advice to facilitating access to government schemes," he said.

"The budget also includes specific packages designed to enhance the cultivation area in both Delta and non-Delta districts. A sum of Rs 58 crore and Rs 102 crore will be allocated for the respective districts, enabling the expansion of paddy fields and improving the state's rice production capacity," he added.

In an effort to diversify and enrich Tamil Nadu's agricultural portfolio, Dakshinamoorthy also announced the forthcoming release of the Tamil Nadu Agroforestry Policy.

"It will facilitate the cultivation of high-value tree species such as sandalwood, mahogany, and redwood. The initiative will streamline the process of registration, cutting, and marketing these valuable tree products, thereby offering farmers additional revenue streams," he said, adding that "Furthering the drive towards sustainable energy in agriculture, the budget allocates Rs 24 crore for the distribution of solar-powered pump sets. These will be given to 1,000 farmers, helping to reduce their dependence on the State's power grid while simultaneously lowering their energy costs.

"We have also allocated Rs 1 crore to the Dr MS Swaminathan Research Fund, which will support agricultural innovation and research through Tamil Nadu Agricultural University," Dakshinamoorthy added.