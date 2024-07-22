TN ADGP intructs cops to always carry firearms, lathis while on duty

CHENNAI: In an effort to improve the law and order situation in the state and keep crimes in check, police personnel have been instructed to always carry firearms when on duty, as reported by Daily Thanthi. Following Chief Minister MK Stalin's directive, the state police has intensified their efforts to ensure safety and security of the public.



Newly-appointed Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) for Law and Order S Davidson Devasirvatham has instructed Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors, and Superintendents to always carry firearms while on duty and constables to always keep lathis handy.

Following this direction, police personnel in the state have been seen carrying their firearms, especially when on rounds, on protest duty, and when they work as part of the security detail at political and government events.



The police are also engaged in the process of preparing a detailed list of history sheeters and criminals who are on bail on murder charges.

This is to ensure that their movements were monitored and accounted for, in order to lower the crime rates in the state, the police said.