TN action plan to curb bio-medical waste dumping by Kerala

CHENNAI: The illegal interstate transit of waste into the State has prompted the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to create an action plan in response to the ongoing dumping of solid waste combined with biomedical waste from Kerala into Tamil Nadu.

As per one of the measures to be taken, the action plan suggests that Tamil Nadu should conduct a detailed inventory of the co-processing and recycling units and assess the quantity of wastes that can be received from Kerala. This information should be shared with Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to ensure that no excess waste is transported from Kerala, as per the action plan.

The action plan has been prepared following an order issued by the Southern Zone of National Green Tribunal (NGT) that directed the CPCB, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) and KSPCB to bring out a solution in preventing dumping of waste in Tamil Nadu from Kerala. The NGT is hearing a suo motu case pertaining to the dumping of waste in Tamil Nadu.

As per the action plan, the TNPCB should issue communication to all departments concerned and ensure that standing instructions for checking interstate movement of waste are issued. These departments should also utilise the QR code scanner for checking the legality of the wastes being transported.

Also, TNPCB should file CrPC cases against all the defaulters including waste handlers and transport agencies involved in illegal transportation and disposal of waste.

Meanwhile, the action plan mandates the Kerala SPCB to develop an online tracking system and ensure that the waste generators, receivers and transporters are registered in the online tracking system prior to shifting of waste to the designated places for the intended purpose including development of QR Code as part of the vehicle tracking system.

"LSGD (Local Self Government Department of Kerala) shall issue directions to local bodies and panchayats for obtaining membership of Common Biomedical Waste Management Facilities (CBWMF) for the management of domestic biomedical waste, " the action plan said.

On the other hand, field studies carried out by the CPCB team in December 2023 revealed that inadequate solid waste management infrastructure in Kerala is the one of the main reasons for the illegal transportation of waste.

"Most of the illegal waste dumping incidents occurring in Tamil Nadu State were reported as mixed waste containing biomedical waste from households and also packaging of medical consumables. At present, the non-recyclable wastes from Kerala are sent for co-processing to cement industries in Tamil Nadu.

However, there is no proper assessment of the quantity of waste being sent from Kerala for co-processing in cement industries in Tamil Nadu. Further, there is inadequate documentary proof and records of such disposals, " the CPCB team observed.

Also, task forces constituted by Kerala and Tamil Nadu are not effective in fulfilling their responsibilities for checking and controlling illegal inter-state transportation of wastes between Kerala and Tamil Nadu, as per the observation.

Of the total 2,884 tonnes of solid waste generated in 14 districts of Kerala every day, only 882 tonnes are being effectively collected, which is 30 per cent collection capacity. On the other hand, 9 Tamil Nadu districts bordering Kerala have a collection capacity of 90 per cent to 100 percent.

When asked, a senior TNPCB official said that the action plan is yet to be ratified by the State environment department due to LS polls. The action plan will be implemented after the elections, the official added.