TN 2026 polls: Unite to drub DMK, appeals OPS

MADURAI: Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Thursday said that the party should stand together to defeat DMK in the 2026 polls.

Talking to reporters in Theni, Panneerselvam said he is prepared to unite AIADMK. He claimed that he has the support of AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran and VK Sasikala on the issue.

He claimed that the unification would be unconditional. Any problem could be solved through talks, he added.

To ensure a bright future for AIADMK, we should be able to iron out any differences and work together, OPS said.

If the AIADMK wants to sustain itself for long, unity is the only way to help get through, if not now, it will sink, he added.