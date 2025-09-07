TMC president GK Vasan urges TN MPs to back NDA nominee Radhakrishnan for Vice-President

CHENNAI: Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) president GK Vasan on Sunday appealed to Members of Parliament from Tamil Nadu to support the NDA’s Vice-Presidential candidate C P Radhakrishnan in the election scheduled for September 9.

Speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport, Vasan said, “As a Tamil, a Tamil should win the Vice-Presidential election. I am going to Delhi to vote for C P Radhakrishnan. All MPs should vote according to their conscience and make Tamils and Tamil Nadu proud by ensuring that Tamils occupy important national positions.”

Vasan also reaffirmed his party’s support for the AIADMK-led alliance in the State. “The National Democratic Alliance at the Centre and the AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu have functioned as a successful coalition among the people in recent months. To strengthen this alliance, parties committed to removing the DMK from power should unite,” he said.

Referring to Chief Minister M K Stalin’s overseas visits, Vasan remarked that no white paper had been released so far on the outcome of the trips. “With only six months left for the Assembly elections, it remains uncertain whether these tours will yield any benefits,” he added.